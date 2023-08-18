Capula Management Ltd Invests $561,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 183.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 1.0 %

LZB stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.03 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 18.59%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

