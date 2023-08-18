Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after buying an additional 474,125 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,692,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,963,000 after acquiring an additional 418,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $11,369,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 297,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Charles Dolan bought 322,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

MSGE stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.