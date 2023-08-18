Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after acquiring an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 823,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,552,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,358,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,435,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,433,000 after buying an additional 158,274 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

