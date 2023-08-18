Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 58,440 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Zeta Global Stock Down 3.0 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

