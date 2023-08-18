Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KD. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

