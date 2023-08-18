Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of Carter’s worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,282,000 after purchasing an additional 116,851 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,230 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:CRI opened at $71.44 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

