Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.