Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.90.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

