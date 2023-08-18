CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
