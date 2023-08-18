Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.75. 1,828,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

