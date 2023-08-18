Cato (NYSE:CATO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cato from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

CATO stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. Cato has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC now owns 633,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

