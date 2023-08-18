CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 7,700 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

