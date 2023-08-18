CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Down 2.9 %

CBIZ stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,851 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 136.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 53.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

