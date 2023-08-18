Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $161.00 at Argus

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

BATS CBOE opened at $149.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day moving average of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,547. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

