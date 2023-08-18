CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.01 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $35.24 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,180.78 or 1.00322339 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002497 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

