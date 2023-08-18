CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $35.40 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $35.40 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018629 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,098.08 or 1.00088006 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04289778 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $7,369,991.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

