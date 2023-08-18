CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is Brandes Investment Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913,008 shares during the period. CEMEX accounts for approximately 4.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 2.41% of CEMEX worth $193,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $19,879,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $11,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,215 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,715. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

