Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,265 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $12,918,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $9,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

