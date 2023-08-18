Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

CRM traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $204.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,853. The firm has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.