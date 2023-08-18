Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.67. 1,296,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $48.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

