Centurion Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

