Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.39. 4,153,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

