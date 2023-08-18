Centurion Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $160.26. 1,197,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

