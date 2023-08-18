Centurion Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.2% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. 3,837,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,582. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

