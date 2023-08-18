Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

BALL traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 889,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,544. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

