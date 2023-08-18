Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.85. 685,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.