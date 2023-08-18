Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of FBCG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 176,364 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $427.93 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

