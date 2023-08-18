Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 3.9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 319,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,469,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $727.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 31.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $297,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

