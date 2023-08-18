Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,648 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. 483,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $56.74.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

