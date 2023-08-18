Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.56. 541,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,818. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

