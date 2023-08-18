Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.42. 2,503,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $150.38. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.