Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $488,458,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

BlackRock stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $671.95. The company had a trading volume of 240,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $706.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.48. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

