Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

LIN stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.55. The stock had a trading volume of 488,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,157. The company has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.