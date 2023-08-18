Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,490 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.4% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,490.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $92.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,251 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.