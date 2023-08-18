Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.67. 523,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,221. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.54.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

