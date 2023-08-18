Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 964 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,208. The company has a market capitalization of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

