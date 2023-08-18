CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CEVA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Get CEVA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CEVA

CEVA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. CEVA has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CEVA

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares in the company, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 418.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.