CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $77.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

