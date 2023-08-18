Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 183,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,045. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,967,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

