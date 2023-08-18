Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.14.

TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$8.35. 142,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.06. The company has a market cap of C$967.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

