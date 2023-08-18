Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.
CHE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHE.UN
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
