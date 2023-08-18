Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CHK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,625. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.