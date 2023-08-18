Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $160.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.87. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

