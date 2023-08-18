Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at UBS Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $202.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.28.

Chevron stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,787. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $298.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

