Chiliz Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.24 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $454.37 million and $45.24 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,109,045,988 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

