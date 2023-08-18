China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

NYSE:CYD opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About China Yuchai International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

