China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
NYSE:CYD opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
