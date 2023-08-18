Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.08

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.08 and traded as low as C$13.22. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.26, with a volume of 215,817 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHP.UN shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.08.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

