Chromia (CHR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.38 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $61.21 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

