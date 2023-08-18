Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.46. The company had a trading volume of 377,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,517. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day moving average is $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

