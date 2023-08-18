Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CEO Sells $2,610,191.43 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,610,191.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,997.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

