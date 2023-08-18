CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $394,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,833. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

